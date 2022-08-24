Charleston Sets Seasonal Rainfall Record, Parkersburg Falling Behind

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This summer has seen plenty of rain across most of West Virginia, especially towards Charleston and surrounding communities receiving the bulk of the precipitation. Earlier this week, the National Weather Service announced that the capital broke their all time summer rainfall record after picking up 23.25 inches of rain. The previous record was 23.13 inches, which was set back in 1958. The average summer rainfall total for the area is around 13.85 inches. July provided most of the rainfall with 9.95 inches in total, while the average is 5.38.

Here is some interesting news about Charleston, WV that maybe some of you already know or if you don't, you may not be quite surprised, since this summer has been so active. We broke the summer rainfall record already! Check it out! pic.twitter.com/Q3q5G55L0J — NWS Charleston, WV (@NWSCharlestonWV) August 23, 2022

The Mid-Ohio Valley has seen its fair share of heavy rain over this summer, with most counties picking up flash flood warnings. However, Parkersburg is actually below average for summer rainfall this year. On average, the area picks up 12.27 inches of rain. The total so far, from June 1st to August 24th, is 11.43. The bulk of the heavy rain was picked up in July with a total of 6.15 inches. On average, it is around 4.45.

This is not unusual since the bulk of the rain produced were from thunderstorms. Thunderstorms can easily produce significant downpours in one area, then five miles away, another location picks up nearly nothing. As we close out the month, it is expected that we will stay below average with the limited amount of rain expected over the next several days.

If you have not been a fan of the rain over the past few months, there is some good news as we look towards fall. The latest Climate Predication Center seasonal precipitation outlook was recently release for fall and it shows that a majority of West Virginia could see below average rainfall.

CPC Precipitation Outlook for this Fall (none)

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.