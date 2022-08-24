District six candidate Lou Lyras campaigning in Washington County

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The U.S. Congress district six Democratic candidate visited Marietta to bring in new voters and support.

Lou Lyras met with potential voters in Washington County.

Lyras spoke with those in attendance about many stances he is taking to not only attract those to vote for him, but getting the support from young voters.

Including those whom he spoke with about many different issues.

Such as the recent reversal of Roe v. Wade.

“Again, I’ll stress, nobody here is pro-abortion. But everybody here is pro-choice and it’s their decision, not mine. And then, when we take that right away from them, we’re now taking away their healthcare. You’re taking away their healthcare. You’re taking away decisions that they need to be made in the privacy of their home with their doctor, maybe their husband or boyfriend. But that’s not my decision,” says Lyras.

Others areas that Lyras is focusing on is creating jobs, unions, raising minimum wage, and education.

