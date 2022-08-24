Eve, Inc. bringing back benefit auction after no fundraisers during pandemic

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Eve, Incorporated is bringing back one of its biggest fundraisers of the year.

The Marietta housing shelter will be returning the benefit auction to the public this Friday at 6 a.m. at the Lafayette Hotel.

This will be the first time since 2019 that this event will be happening for Eve and it will also be the first fundraiser the non-profit will be hosting since the start of the pandemic.

Organizers of the event say that this event will go a long way to help the shelter, especially with the hit the organization took during the pandemic.

“We have not been able to do anything in the last two years. Not the auction or the chocolate party. Either one. It’s been difficult for us to cobble together,” says Eve, Inc. board member, Molly Varner.

It is $30 per person to take part in the event and $250 to reserve a table.

Officials with Eve say that this event is the highest grossing fundraiser.

Event organizers say that some of the items up for auction will be vacation tickets and jewelry amongst other items.

