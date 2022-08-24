Obituary: Hartley, Leona Mae

Leona Mae Hartley, 86, of Vienna, West Virginia, born February 28, 1936, passed away peacefully in her home on July 27, 2022, with her son, Mark Hartley, by her side.

Leona was one of many children and is survived by; Mildred Floyd, Emma Risinger, Geraldine Sauers, Katherine Cratty, Delmas Kellar, Hellen McIntyre, and Denzil Kellar.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband Clarence (Buck) Hartley, who left us too soon in 2000, her father and mother, Elmer and Ruth Kellar, and younger brother, Harold Kellar.

Leona loved to ride motorcycles with Buck and she couldn’t pass a yard sale without having a look! She loved to sew and was a fantastic seamstress with her works known all over the country in the antique doll world!

If you knew her, you loved her! Her granddaughter, Erica Walker was the light of her life and has given her two great-grandchildren, her namesake Leona Kay Hartley, 4, and Sammy (Sambone) Walker, 1 1/2.

She will be missed by all who knew her because her wings might have been ready, but we weren’t.

Special thank you to Amedisys Hospice.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

