Obituary: Jaraucaro Jr., Walter Ronald

Walter Ronald Jaraucaro Jr., 40 of Marietta, OH, passed away on August 22, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Euclid, OH June 1, 1982, a son of Walter Ronald Jaraucaro Sr. and the late Delesey Lee (Warrner) Jaraucaro.

Walter was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. He also loved baseball cards and his dogs.

Walter is survived by his wife Keisha Jo (McLaughlin) of Marietta, two children, Madison McLaughlin and Joshua Maas, and three siblings, Jeannette Jaraucaro of Belpre, Annette Sephfus (Korbin) of Mechanicsville, MD, and William Jaraucaro (Trish) of Belpre, and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation services are entrusted to the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg. The family would like to thank Recovery Point of Parkersburg. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

