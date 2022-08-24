Obituary: Keller, Virginia “Irene”

Virginia “Irene” Keller, 91 of Belpre, Ohio died on August 20, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born in Wood County, WV on August 30, 1930, and was the daughter of the late Offa Bascom & Clara E. Wilcox Enoch.

Irene is survived by Ray, her companion of 51 years, children, Armend St. Clari, Russ & Kala Keller, Theresa & Larry Brown, Terrie & Doug Rector, and Becky McPherson. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Steve & Jamie Keller, Ron & Kelli Keller, Micki Barker, Jason Keller, Amy & John Beverly, Shawn & Rose Keller, Jill & David Keller, Charlie & Kim McPherson, Michael & Joy St.Clair, Scott & Katie Carpenter, Bobby & Tracey Broomsfield, Gilbert & Kristy Broomsfield, Melissa & Jack Green, Virgil & Carri Rector, several great grand and great-great-grandchildren.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Keller, son Kenneth Keller, and a grandson, Michael Carpenter.

Services will be on Thursday at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with John Beverly officiating. Burial will follow in the Rockland Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.