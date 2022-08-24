Obituary: Keller, Virginia “Irene”

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Virginia “Irene” Keller, 91 of Belpre, Ohio died on August 20, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.  She was born in Wood County, WV on August 30, 1930, and was the daughter of the late Offa Bascom & Clara E. Wilcox Enoch.

Irene is survived by Ray, her companion of 51 years, children, Armend St. Clari, Russ & Kala Keller, Theresa & Larry Brown, Terrie & Doug Rector, and Becky McPherson.  She is also survived by her grandchildren, Steve & Jamie Keller, Ron & Kelli Keller, Micki Barker, Jason Keller, Amy & John Beverly, Shawn & Rose Keller, Jill & David Keller, Charlie & Kim McPherson, Michael & Joy St.Clair, Scott & Katie Carpenter, Bobby & Tracey Broomsfield, Gilbert & Kristy Broomsfield, Melissa & Jack Green, Virgil & Carri Rector, several great grand and great-great-grandchildren.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Keller, son Kenneth Keller, and a grandson, Michael Carpenter.

Services will be on Thursday at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with John Beverly officiating.  Burial will follow in the Rockland Cemetery.  Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statewide human trafficking sting operation leads to 56 arrests, five local
Five Washington County men arrested in statewide human trafficking operation
Jami Marie Frazier Obit
Obituary: Frazier, Jami Marie
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Marietta and Beverly Police Depts. will receive grant money from the state to help with officer...
Two Washington County Police Departments are getting help from the state
JoAnn Bumgarner Obit
Obituary: Bumgarner, JoAnn

Latest News

Leona Mae Hartley Obit
Obituary: Hartley, Leona Mae
Violet E. Stevens Obit
Obituary: Stevens, Violet E.
Walter Ronald Jaraucaro Jr. Obit
Obituary: Jaraucaro Jr., Walter Ronald
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Bibbee, Charles