Obituary: Stevens, Violet E.

Violet E. Stevens passed away peacefully at home on August 23rd at the age of 100.

She was born May 30th, 1922, in Garfield New Jersey, the daughter of the late Rudy and Teresa Orlando, Hungarian immigrants who came through Ellis Island in the early 20th century. After graduating from Garfield High school, she worked briefly as a flight attendant for American Airlines and later as a secretary for a company producing wartime materials during WW II. After the war, she met her lifetime beloved partner, the late William D Stevens, whom she married in 1950. Their daughter, Laurie, was born in 1953.

The Stevens’ moved to Vienna in 1963 and made this their permanent home. Violet worked as a jewelry sales rep for Posin’s Jewelers in the Grand Central Mall, during the ‘70′s and early ‘80s. Her marriage to Bill lasted until his death in 2012, at which time her daughter, Laurie Stevens, who was living in Florida, left to care for her. Violet is survived only by a said daughter, and one nephew, Richard Parian, of New Hampshire, and proceeded in death by her husband, parents, and three siblings.

Violet loved dogs and animals and was an avid reader, especially mysteries and humorous material. Before becoming very aged, she enjoyed working on crossword puzzles and sewing. Her terrific sense of humor carried her through good times and bad, and she was known to come out with hilarious comments! She was well-liked for her sweet demeanor and lovely personality and will be greatly missed.

Per her wishes, there will be no viewing or service. The family wishes to thank all the staff at Worthington Manor for three months of a kind and caring service, prior to her coming home, as well as their thoughtfulness on her 100th birthday.

