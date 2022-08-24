Marietta, OH (WTAP) -

Two Washington County police departments are getting help from the state to keep officers on the force.

Marietta and Beverly Police Departments were a part of Governor Mike DeWine’s Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.

Governor DeWine chose 16 law enforcement agencies in his third round of the program.

Marietta Police department received over $228,000.

Beverly police department received almost $12,000.

Both departments are using their money for officer retention bonuses.

Katherine Warden is the Chief of Police for the city of Marietta. She said they’re excited to get this money from the state.

“Traditionally grants are very significant to law enforcement because we have limited resources. And typically those resources are focused on training and equipment and this is the first time that we’ve had the opportunity to focus on officers solely for their dedication and their hard work.”

Both departments said that grants will be used over the next two years. Officers will be getting a five percent bonus each year.

Captain Ryan Huffman with the Marietta Police said the department is thankful for the grant money because it’s a way to reward the officers for their hard work.

“So this is a way to thank them and show our appreciation to them. For everything they’ve been through in the past couple of years with the epidemic and working through. I feel the officers did a really good job of coming to work and helping us get through the situation.”

Both departments said there’s a national shortage of hiring police officers.

They said that incentives like the bonuses help draw in more applicants and keep current officers serving their communities.

Huffman explained that the grant will have a positive impact on the community.

“For the community it’s a positive because we’re only one officer down right now, so if we’re able to keep our officers here, increases the patrol, increases the safety on the streets.”

Beverly’s police chief… Todd Bumbalough said this grant will help HIS OFFICERS keep KEEP BEVERLY SAFE.

“They do a fantastic job. And keeping them is the number one things that’s on my plate right now and getting whatever I can for them to keep them here so we keep a strong department for the village.”

Chief Warden said that anyone interested in joining the force can pick up an application at the police department at 301 Putnam Street, or access it from their website. Additional information can be found on the city’s website City of Marietta Police Dept.. She said applications must be due by September 7, 2022 at 4:00P.M.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.