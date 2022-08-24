Water line and sewer line upgrades complete in Belpre

WTAP News @ 5 - Water line and sewer line upgrades complete in Belpre
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The work and construction in Belpre is complete.

The expansion for a 10-inch water line on Farson Street and a sewer line upgrade on Washington Boulevard are all complete.

City officials say that this upgrade to the city will not only accommodate the hospital and everything coming into town, but will help both residents and businesses in the area.

“Because it eliminates a bottleneck or a lack of pressure or volume, so forth. And with these two projects now near completion, we go ahead and pave Washington Boulevard from the west border to the Belpre bridge. And that’ll be all new pavement markings and so forth,” says Belpre mayor, Mike Lorentz.

There will be some paving that will still be complete by the end of the week as well as a cleanup at the end.

Mayor Lorentz says the next project will be the water tank on the hill above Richmiller Avenue.

