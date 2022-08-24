Wood County Prevention Coalition is holding a town hall meeting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Wood County Prevention Coalition is hosting a town hall...

The town hall will start at 6 pm on Thursday at WVU - Parkersburg in the Multipurpose Room. The meeting will talk about drug abuse in school age students and the connection to mental health. Robert Newell is the chairman of the wood county prevention coalition and he shared some goals for the meeting.

Just keep parents informed of the new trends and local trends and offer hope for those who might need mental health help in the school systems.

The panel will include Greg Puckett, Cathy Grewe, Andrew Walker, and Nancy Creighton. Information will be provided from a national and local view, and parents are encouraged to attend.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.