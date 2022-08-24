Wood County WIC opens book vending machine

The vending machine has a variety of books aimed at pre-school and elementary school-aged kids.
The vending machine has a variety of books aimed at pre-school and elementary school-aged kids.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County WIC now has a free vending machine and it’s not the kind with candy. It’s the kind with books.

The vending machine opened to the public this week. It’s meant for kids to use after their WIC appointment at the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department.

The books are aimed at pre-school and elementary school-aged children.

It’s something Wood County WIC Director Jennifer Habeb hopes brings some joy.

“I really hope kids enjoy coming to their WIC appointment and I hope they’re excited to pick out a book and I do hope it encourages them to read and read more books,” she said.

Inside each book, there is a piece of paper with activities aimed at helping with reading comprehension as well as S.T.E.A.M. education.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statewide human trafficking sting operation leads to 56 arrests, five local
Five Washington County men arrested in statewide human trafficking operation
Jami Marie Frazier Obit
Obituary: Frazier, Jami Marie
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Marietta and Beverly Police Depts. will receive grant money from the state to help with officer...
Two Washington County Police Departments are getting help from the state
JoAnn Bumgarner Obit
Obituary: Bumgarner, JoAnn

Latest News

Water line and sewer line upgrades complete in Belpre
Water line and sewer line upgrades complete in Belpre
Charleston, WV Breaks Summer Rainfall Record
Charleston Sets Seasonal Rainfall Record, Parkersburg Falling Behind
Marietta and Beverly Police Depts. will receive grant money from the state to help with officer...
Two Washington County Police Departments are getting help from the state
District six candidate Lou Lyras campaigning in Washington County
District six candidate Lou Lyras campaigning in Washington County