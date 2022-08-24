Wood County WIC opens book vending machine

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County WIC now has a free vending machine and it’s not the kind with candy. It’s the kind with books.

The vending machine opened to the public this week. It’s meant for kids to use after their WIC appointment at the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department.

The books are aimed at pre-school and elementary school-aged children.

It’s something Wood County WIC Director Jennifer Habeb hopes brings some joy.

“I really hope kids enjoy coming to their WIC appointment and I hope they’re excited to pick out a book and I do hope it encourages them to read and read more books,” she said.

Inside each book, there is a piece of paper with activities aimed at helping with reading comprehension as well as S.T.E.A.M. education.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.