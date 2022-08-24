WVU-Parkersburg is looking at ways to conserve the bee population

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With a continuing shortage in the bee population, West Virginia University at Parkersburg is looking at ways to keep the numbers from lowering further.

The commuter college has a class setup for beginner and intermediate beekeeping for the conservation of bees.

Students get the chance to learn about the insect and its significance.

As bees are responsible for not only producing honey but pollinate plants.

Which includes the reproduction of alfalfa and clover. A massive food supply for livestock.

And with the lack of bees, it can not only mean less food supply, but even a snowball effect that can continue to increase the rate of inflation.

“By not having that pollination, we’re going to decrease the amount of produce and vegetables or whatever it may be in the world that we are able to access. But it’s also going to raise the prices of produce in general all across the board,” says WVU-Parkersburg agriculture director, John Riggs.

WVU-Parkersburg is also adding sunflowers to the agriculture area for the bees.

Sunflowers boost the immune system of bees, which not only will conserve the bees, but will make them healthier.

