Arts and entertainment events happening August 25th-28th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Ongoing

Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wed.-Sun. 12-5 pm until Sept 4

Narrated Sightseeing Tours on Valley Gem, All Summer, Call for Dates and Times

Blennerhassett Island Boat Trips, All Summer, call for dates and times

The River 2022: Flowing Again Exhibit, Tues.-Sat. 10 am-5 pm until Sept. 17

Virginia Killigan Mixed Media Exhibit at Wesbanco, Month of August. Mon-Fri. 9 am-3 pm

Thursday, August 25th

Adult Craft Night at Emerson Ave. Library, Thurs. 5:30-6:30 pm

Artsbridge Summer Music Series, Celebrating 20 Years: WHS, PHS, PSHS High School Marching Bands at Parkersburg City Park, Thurs. 6:30 pm

MHS Wall of Sound at Muskingum Park, Thurs. 7pm

Trace Adkins at Peoples Bank Theatre, Thurs. 8 pm

Steve Young at The Town House, Thurs 9 pm-12 am

Friday, August 26th

Concert and Dinner Series: “Johnny Staats Project” at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Fri. 6:30-9:30 pm

Liz Pennock & Dr. Blues at The Adelphia, Fri. 8-11 pm

Saturday, August 27th

WV Honey Festival at Parkersburg City Park, Sat.-Sun. 10 am-5 pm

Free Collage Making for Teens at the Emerson Ave. Library, Sat. 12-1:30 pm

An Insiders Tour at Campus Martius Museum, Sat. 10 am  OYO Music on the Valley Gem, Sat. 6-9 pm

Concert and Dinner Series: Parkersburg High Jazz Combo at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Sat. 6:30-9:30 pm

Abby Dodds at Over The Moon Pub & Pizza, Sat. 8 pm

Red Sky Down at The Town House, Sat. 9 pm-12 am

Decades of Divas: Rewind w/DJ Correct at The Cocktail Bar, Sat. 9 pm-1:00 am

