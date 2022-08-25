PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Dils center is officially closing and going back on the market after three years with the current owner.

Vinny Kunze and his wife Angela Harris are closing and moving to Ohio after what they say was a lack of support from the Parkersburg community .

The couple bought the Building back in July of 2019.

Over the past three years Kunze said he tried to entertain the Parkersburg and Downtown area by bringing in entertainment in the form of concerts, comedy shows, and even opening a nightclub called Epic Flavors.

Kunze said he found it hard to be successful.

“A lot of the nonsupport locally, there was a lot of people’s going to have their opinions, but there as a lot of nonsupport locally, that made it hard to be a thriving business. And me.. I didn’t win no popularity contest here in Parkersburg and it just made it difficult to thrive and be successful here.”

We reached out to the downtown Parkersburg who responded by saying, “We do our best to support all downtown businesses and organizations and we always hate to lose businesses for any reason. We wish the Dils Center owners well in their future endeavors and we hope the building continues to be used.”

We also reached out to the Parkersburg’s Mayor Tom Joyce who said he’s, “hopeful that whoever would be interested in purchasing and or occupying the building be someone or some organization that would be able to make any necessary repairs or improvements to make the building both safe and productive to encourage commerce and or employment.”

Kunze said details of their new business is being kept a secret until the grand opening event.

