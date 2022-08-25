Dominion Energy workers volunteer to improve DAV Chapter 32 facility

DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 32 received some help with upkeep for its facility.

The veterans group is getting this help through Dominion Energy employees who are volunteering their time to help out the facility.

Some of this work includes painting, landscaping, pulling out shrubs and adding flowers, and more.

Officials with Dominion Energy say that this work is something the company takes great pride in. Especially for the people who served this country.

“It means everything to us. A lot of us have family, friends that’s been in the service and being out here today to really hear the stories with them has been a one-of-a-kind experience as well. And I’m glad they could share a lot of that with us. So, least we could do is get out here and devote some of our time to give back to them,” says Dominion Energy gas operations manager, Josh Smith.

Veterans with the chapter say that they are thankful for the work that was done by Dominion Energy.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.