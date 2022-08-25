Dominion Energy workers volunteer to improve DAV Chapter 32 facility

WTAP News @ 5 - Dominion Energy workers volunteer to improve DAV Chapter 32 facility
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 32 received some help with upkeep for its facility.

The veterans group is getting this help through Dominion Energy employees who are volunteering their time to help out the facility.

Some of this work includes painting, landscaping, pulling out shrubs and adding flowers, and more.

Officials with Dominion Energy say that this work is something the company takes great pride in. Especially for the people who served this country.

“It means everything to us. A lot of us have family, friends that’s been in the service and being out here today to really hear the stories with them has been a one-of-a-kind experience as well. And I’m glad they could share a lot of that with us. So, least we could do is get out here and devote some of our time to give back to them,” says Dominion Energy gas operations manager, Josh Smith.

Veterans with the chapter say that they are thankful for the work that was done by Dominion Energy.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statewide human trafficking sting operation leads to 56 arrests, five local
Five Washington County men arrested in statewide human trafficking operation
A new pill version of fentanyl was found in Morgantown. Officials say it has not been seen in...
New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
West Virginia native Jessica Lynch reflects on the almost 20 years since her rescue in Iraq.
Former POW Jessica Lynch reflects on almost 20 years since her rescue
Marietta and Beverly Police Depts. will receive grant money from the state to help with officer...
Two Washington County Police Departments are getting help from the state

Latest News

First-year Marietta College students get laptops from anonymous donor
First-year Marietta College students get laptops from anonymous donor
The swimming pool at Parkersburg City Park is closed for the remainder of the season due to the...
WTAP News @ 6 - Parkersburg City Park pool closed effective immediately
"Rainbow Fentanyl" puts local law enforcement on high alert.
WTAP News @ 10 - "Rainbow Fentanyl" putting law enforcement on high alert
Wood County WIC adds a book vending machine for children who come to WIC appointments.
WTAP News @ 5 - WIC Book Vending Machines