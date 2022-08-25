New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not had any signs of the rainbow fentanyl… but have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl.

Pifer said that awareness and education are ways everyone can help combat the drug crisis.

Local officials are on alert after a drug bust in Morgantown found the new variation of fentanyl pills referred to as rainbow fentanyl.

While officials say that version has yet to make it to the Mid Ohio Valley…they say the more traditional powder form of fentanyl is still flowing into the area.

Police say they seized a large amount of what they call “Rainbow Fentanyl” during a drug bust in Morgantown.

These brightly colored pills look like candy.

They are a new trend growing across the country according to a release from the U.S. Attorney General’s Office for Northern District of W.VA).

Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer said that they have not seen the “Rainbow Fentanyl” in the area yet.

Pifer said that the drug task force’s is trained to keep an eye on new drug trends.

“And officers are very trained, they’re vigilant looking for that. That’s a huge issue. It has been huge issue for a long time. And we have to stay up on current trends and things like that so we do our job better.”

Chief Pifer said that it’s possible the drug could make its way to Wood County... since Morgantown is only about two hours from Parkersburg.

“We have an interstate, route 50, and different routes that are highly traveled by drug traffickers. So yes, the things that happen in Morgantown are very close and they could very well be happening here and we don’t know about it yet. We’re going to do our very best to find the source of that and combat that.”

Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not had any signs of the rainbow fentanyl, but have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl.

Chief Pifer said that awareness and education are key to fighting the drug crisis.

“Drugs are getting stronger which is alarming and it should be alarming to the community so with that being said I think all the resources we can put forward to either slow this down or get this stopped I think that we need to do it.”

Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not seen “rainbow fentanyl” in Washington County, yet.

The Sheriff says that they have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl.

