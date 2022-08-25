New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert

The candy colored pills are not yet in the Mid Ohio Valley, but officials say powder fentanyl is still flowing in
A new pill version of fentanyl was found in Morgantown. Officials say it has not been seen in...
A new pill version of fentanyl was found in Morgantown. Officials say it has not been seen in the Mid Ohio Valley yet, but could in the future.(Alexa Griffey)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not had any signs of the rainbow fentanyl… but have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl.

Pifer said that awareness and education are ways everyone can help combat the drug crisis.

Local officials are on alert after a drug bust in Morgantown found the new variation of fentanyl pills referred to as rainbow fentanyl.

While officials say that version has yet to make it to the Mid Ohio Valley…they say the more traditional powder form of fentanyl is still flowing into the area.

Police say they seized a large amount of what they call “Rainbow Fentanyl” during a drug bust in Morgantown.

These brightly colored pills look like candy.

They are a new trend growing across the country according to a release from the U.S. Attorney General’s Office for Northern District of W.VA).

Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer said that they have not seen the “Rainbow Fentanyl” in the area yet.

Pifer said that the drug task force’s is trained to keep an eye on new drug trends.

“And officers are very trained, they’re vigilant looking for that. That’s a huge issue. It has been huge issue for a long time. And we have to stay up on current trends and things like that so we do our job better.”

Chief Pifer said that it’s possible the drug could make its way to Wood County... since Morgantown is only about two hours from Parkersburg.

“We have an interstate, route 50, and different routes that are highly traveled by drug traffickers. So yes, the things that happen in Morgantown are very close and they could very well be happening here and we don’t know about it yet. We’re going to do our very best to find the source of that and combat that.”

Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not had any signs of the rainbow fentanyl, but have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl.

Chief Pifer said that awareness and education are key to fighting the drug crisis.

“Drugs are getting stronger which is alarming and it should be alarming to the community so with that being said I think all the resources we can put forward to either slow this down or get this stopped I think that we need to do it.”

Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not seen “rainbow fentanyl” in Washington County, yet.

The Sheriff says that they have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statewide human trafficking sting operation leads to 56 arrests, five local
Five Washington County men arrested in statewide human trafficking operation
Jami Marie Frazier Obit
Obituary: Frazier, Jami Marie
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Bibbee, Charles
Marietta and Beverly Police Depts. will receive grant money from the state to help with officer...
Two Washington County Police Departments are getting help from the state

Latest News

West Virginia native Jessica Lynch reflects on the almost 20 years since her rescue in Iraq.
Former POW Jessica Lynch reflects on almost 20 years since her rescue
WVU - Parkersburg
Wood County Prevention Coalition is holding a town hall meeting
WVU-Parkersburg is looking at ways to conserve the bee population
WVU-Parkersburg is looking at ways to conserve the bee population
Water line and sewer line upgrades complete in Belpre
Water line and sewer line upgrades complete in Belpre