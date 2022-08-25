Obituary: Ford, William E.

William E. Ford, 99, of Marietta passed away at 1:10 am Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born December 14, 1922, in Waterford, OH to Charles Dayton and Mary Helen Flowers Ford.

He was a farmer and owned the first Woods Corn picker in Washington County and picked corn for anyone who needed help. He started hauling milk in 1938. Bill served in the Merchant Marines. He was one of the first members of the Devola Volunteer Fire Department and served on the Devola Zoning Board and was a member of the Ohio State Milk Hauling Association.

On September 13, 1948, he married Maxine Dolores Decker who survives with their daughter Pamela McKitrick (Michael) and their son Jerry Ford (Carol) both of Marietta; grandchildren: Mindy, Mandy, Michele, Kimberly, and Trent; 7 great great grandchildren: Tori, Maddy, Laekin, Colt, Seth, Justice and Alex; and great-great-great grandson Troy Lee.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Earl Norman Ford and sister Mildred McGregor Elliott.

The family will greet friends on Sunday (Aug. 28) from 2-4 and 6-8 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

