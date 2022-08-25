Obituary: Moorehead, Glen Erwin

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Glen Erwin Moorehead, 95, of Marietta, passed away on August 25, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center.

Glen was born September 9, 1926, in Akron, Ohio to Herman and Ocie {Brannon} Morehead.

Glen was a World War II veteran of the United States Navy achieving the rank of Fireman First Class.

He married Wanda Rea (Conley) Moorehead on June 3, 1944.

Glen retired from Union Carbide in 1985 after 33 years of service. He was a member of the Walnut Street Church of Christ in Belpre. Glen was a member of the Whipple Beagle Club and of the Blennerhassett Area Radio Control club where he enjoyed flying his model airplanes. He also enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and raising beagles for field trials and hunting.

Glen will be deeply missed by his wife Wanda Rea; children Glen “Bill” (Fran) Moorehead Jr., Lana (Bill) Glover, Danny (Nancy) Moorehead, and Debbie (Mike) Woody; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; brothers Virgil (Carol) Morehead and Fred (Brenda Graybel) Morehead.

In addition to his parents, Glen was preceded in death by his brother Gene Morehead, and sisters Thelma Davis and Frances Harris.

Friends may call Sunday, August 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta.  Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with  Pastor Mike Woody officiating.  Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park, where military rites will be held.   Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Walnut Street Church of Christ in Belpre or the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statewide human trafficking sting operation leads to 56 arrests, five local
Five Washington County men arrested in statewide human trafficking operation
A new pill version of fentanyl was found in Morgantown. Officials say it has not been seen in...
New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
West Virginia native Jessica Lynch reflects on the almost 20 years since her rescue in Iraq.
Former POW Jessica Lynch reflects on almost 20 years since her rescue
Marietta and Beverly Police Depts. will receive grant money from the state to help with officer...
Two Washington County Police Departments are getting help from the state

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Savage, Sara Emolene
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Sheldon, Beverly Ann
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Powell, William F.
Isa Louise Smith Obit
Obituary: Smith, Isa Louise