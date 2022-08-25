Obituary: Moorehead, Glen Erwin

Glen Erwin Moorehead, 95, of Marietta, passed away on August 25, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center.

Glen was born September 9, 1926, in Akron, Ohio to Herman and Ocie {Brannon} Morehead.

Glen was a World War II veteran of the United States Navy achieving the rank of Fireman First Class.

He married Wanda Rea (Conley) Moorehead on June 3, 1944.

Glen retired from Union Carbide in 1985 after 33 years of service. He was a member of the Walnut Street Church of Christ in Belpre. Glen was a member of the Whipple Beagle Club and of the Blennerhassett Area Radio Control club where he enjoyed flying his model airplanes. He also enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and raising beagles for field trials and hunting.

Glen will be deeply missed by his wife Wanda Rea; children Glen “Bill” (Fran) Moorehead Jr., Lana (Bill) Glover, Danny (Nancy) Moorehead, and Debbie (Mike) Woody; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; brothers Virgil (Carol) Morehead and Fred (Brenda Graybel) Morehead.

In addition to his parents, Glen was preceded in death by his brother Gene Morehead, and sisters Thelma Davis and Frances Harris.

Friends may call Sunday, August 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta. Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Woody officiating. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park, where military rites will be held. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Walnut Street Church of Christ in Belpre or the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.