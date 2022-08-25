Obituary: Powell, William F.

William F. Powell, 73, of Cutler, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on January 25, 1949, in Parkersburg, WV to George Samuel Maxwell Powell, II, and Barbara Maxine Smith Powell.

Bill was a dairy farmer and worked in Palmer Township as an equipment operator. He was a jack of all trades.

He is survived by his daughter, Marla Porter; three granddaughters, Leinala, Essence, and Nikaida Porter; two brothers, Sam Powell, III (Sharon) and Dan Powell (Maureen); sister, Barbara Kidder (Ken); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Abiding with his wishes, he has been cremated and there will be a celebration of life announced at a later time.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Bill's family

