Obituary: Powell, William F.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

William F. Powell, 73, of Cutler, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on January 25, 1949, in Parkersburg, WV to George Samuel Maxwell Powell, II, and Barbara Maxine Smith Powell.

Bill was a dairy farmer and worked in Palmer Township as an equipment operator. He was a jack of all trades.

He is survived by his daughter, Marla Porter; three granddaughters, Leinala, Essence, and Nikaida Porter; two brothers, Sam Powell, III (Sharon) and Dan Powell (Maureen); sister, Barbara Kidder (Ken); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Abiding with his wishes, he has been cremated and there will be a celebration of life announced at a later time.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Bill’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statewide human trafficking sting operation leads to 56 arrests, five local
Five Washington County men arrested in statewide human trafficking operation
A new pill version of fentanyl was found in Morgantown. Officials say it has not been seen in...
New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
West Virginia native Jessica Lynch reflects on the almost 20 years since her rescue in Iraq.
Former POW Jessica Lynch reflects on almost 20 years since her rescue
Marietta and Beverly Police Depts. will receive grant money from the state to help with officer...
Two Washington County Police Departments are getting help from the state

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Savage, Sara Emolene
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Sheldon, Beverly Ann
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Moorehead, Glen Erwin
Isa Louise Smith Obit
Obituary: Smith, Isa Louise