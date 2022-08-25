Obituary: Smith, Isa Louise

Isa Louise Smith, 82, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully at her residence on August 24, 2022.

She was born August 10, 1940, in Wood County, the daughter of the late Sylvia Jane Wyatt Lowther and the late Halbert Arthur Lowther.

Louise retired from Eagle Pointe Nursing Home in Parkersburg and was an avid homemaker. Her greatest joy was her family.

Louise is survived by four daughters, Pamela Smith (Larry Taylor), Kathy Vannoy (Foster), Andrea Irwin all of Parkersburg, and Melinda Estep of Satsuma, Florida; two sons, Kenny Smith of Lexington, Kentucky, and Russell Smith (Audrey) of Parkersburg; 18 grandchildren and many beloved great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Russell Smith, her two brothers Walter Edward Lowther and Delbert Lowther, and her sister Deloris Gay Lowther Black.

Funeral services for Louise will be at 1:00 pm, Friday, September 2, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green Street, Parkersburg. Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery, Parkersburg. Visitation will be 6-8 pm Thursday and two hours prior to the service Friday at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Jen and Greg at Amedisys Hospice for their love and care given to Isa. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smith family.

