Parkersburg woman pleads guilty to drug charge

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg woman is facing 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges.

According to a news release from the United State Attorney’s Office 58-year-old, Toni Johnson was arrested after authorities found 82 grams of fentanyl after a search of her home on April 27, 2021.

The release says Johnson admitted the drugs were hers and that she was going to distribute them.

Johnson pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

She now faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, with three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.

Her sentencing is set for November 17, 2022.

The Parkersburg Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, the Parkersburg Police Department, and the West Virginia State Police helped with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.