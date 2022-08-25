Swimming pool at Parkersburg City Park closed immediately for the rest of the season

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The main pool at Parkersburg City Park has closed for the season effective immediately according to a news release from Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce’s office.

Public Works Director Everett Shears and Parks Supervisor Buck McCroskey notified the Mayor that the main pump that circulates the water for the pool had failed. It cannot be repaired safely before the last few days of the season.

The Splash Pad will remain open as it is on a separate and independent circulation and purification system from the main pool according to Shears. It will be open this weekend, August 27-28, and Labor Day weekend, September 3-5 before closing for the season.

Adults will be admitted for free to the Splash Pad while children’s rates will remain the same.

