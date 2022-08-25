Washington County Fair is preparing for another year

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH.(WTAP) -

The fair starts on Saturday September the 3rd and goes through Tuesday Night.

If you’re thinking of going the admission is $10 per person. That $10 includes the rides and everything involved inside the fairgrounds.

Membership is $30 for the entire fair and people out of the county can buy a season pass for $30.

The gates open Saturday at 8 AM with events kicking off at 9 AM with a tractor pull.

Fred Boyd is one of the directors for the Washington County Fair Board.

Boys said they hope to have something for everyone to enjoy.

“Come out and enjoy the fair. We hope that we put on something that people will enjoy and everyone will be happy.”

Boyd said that they will have shuttles to help people get around from the parking lot, have handicap parking inside the fairgrounds to help everyone be able to enjoy the four days.

Boyd said that new this year is a painting event and a local wood carver.

Different events for kids will be going on throughout the four days including coin hunts, barrel racing, and youth cake decorating.

Tuesday will be “military day” and will close out the fair with a livestock sale.

For more information you can call their main office at (740) 373-1347, visit their website or their facebook page.

