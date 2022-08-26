Belpre is this week’s Band of the Week

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Belpre Marching band is looking to reload with 10 new members after qualifying for state marching band finals.

The Belpre High School Marching band is mixing it up this year with their show Bump in the Night.

After losing about 10 members from last season due to graduation.

Director William Van Pelt says the band was able to fill every spot.

He says the music they are playing this year is different from years past.

Last year the Golden Eagles marched into the state Marching Band Finals.

Band director William Van Pelt says this years show is taking a different tone.

Senior Kaleb Hinton and Junior Conner Elder are both four-year members of the Belpre Marching Band and are ready to try something different.

Elder said, “So this show is very dark, it’s suppose to be sort of a scary show, which is a lot different than anything we’ve ever done before. I think the crowed is really going to like it.”

Hinton said, “Compared to our old shows, it’s so different. Our first show was a really vibrant show, and this year it’s more subtle. Whenever it has it’s moments, they just hit like a freight train.”

Section leaders Olivia Hall and Riley Brumbaugh says the one thing that sticks out to them and other members is the music.

Hall said, “For me, I like that we have a lot of cool drum parts, and it’s very fast paced.”

Brumbaugh said, “I think the reason I like the first movement is because of how it starts. You can feel it.”

Van Pelt says the show follows the path of someone’s dreams and the fans will be able to share in that journey.

Van Pelt said, “The show is going to be kind of like a dream sequence. Someone is getting ready to go to bed in the evening. Throughout the evening there are different bumps in the night, like a nightmare scenario with conflict that gets resolved in the end.”

Field commander Paige Lockhart gave a slight hint that other aspects of their show might be different, not just the music.

Lockhart said, “I hope they take away, is that, always expect the unexpected out of us. We can be very predictable at times, but also like to be unpredictable, and show who we really can be.”

If you are interested in watching Belpre Marching Band’s show Bump in the Night you have many options from football games to competitions.

Friday they will be at Belpre’s home football game against Meigs.

