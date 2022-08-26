Marietta City Schools making sure to inform parents on meal programs

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the recent ending of the universal meals program during the pandemic -- that provided free meals for students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade -- schools are providing parents with information on how they can make sure their kids eat.

Officials with Marietta City Schools are making sure to provide parents with the information and programs needed to keep their children fed.

From free breakfast to lunches costing three dollars for elementary school students, the district is still providing ways to make it easier to feed kids.

And there are also ways in which to receive a reduced lunch -- at 40 cents -- for families that are below a certain income.

“And that can be multiple income levels. When you have more kids, more mouths to feed, you qualify for more. So, the expectation of income grows with the number of kids you have. Or the ceiling gets higher. So, you would be making six figures, but have 10 kids in the household and you still qualify for reduced lunch,” says Marietta City Schools director and media communications, Janelle Patterson.

Parents of Marietta City School students can also receive help from school officials this Sunday at the Lafayette Hotel at 4 p.m.

For information school meals and if you qualify for a reduced meal, you can click this link to see if you meet the requirements.

