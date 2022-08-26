Ohio high school students are now required to take financial literacy

A new Ohio law is being implemented with the start of this school year.
A new Ohio law is being implemented with the start of this school year.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Managing your personal finances is a lesson many adults learn by trial and error but that’s changing for Ohio students.

The freshmen class and the classes that follow are now required to earn half a credit of financial literacy.

This is due to a new law in Ohio.

JD Secrest will be teaching the course at Marietta High School.

He said the class will cover credit cards, debt, budgeting, the stock market, and more.

“It’s something these kids really need to know and there’s a lot of adults out in the world who probably wish that they could’ve had something like this in high school and it’s a requirement…,” he said.

Secrest hopes that the knowledge kids gain from this class will help them avoid preventable financial challenges.

