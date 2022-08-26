Parkersburg man accused of pointing a gun at a woman near the mall

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man is facing a wanton endangerment charge after police say he pointed a gun at a woman. According to a news release from the Vienna Police Department, 33-year-old Mason Price got into an argument with a woman driver during an incident in traffic near the Grand Central Mall Wednesday.

Officers say they found the woman when they got to the scene, but Price was gone. Witnesses told police that Price and the unidentified woman were driving separate vehicles when they stopped on the road to argue with each other.

The release says that the argument got physical and Price pointed a gun at the victim. Police say this all happened near the Qdoba and Olive Garden. Police later arrested him at a residence in Parkersburg.

Price faces one to five years in prison if he is convicted.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.