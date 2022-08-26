Pet of the Week: Goldie & Sissy from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Goldie and Sissy! WTAP’s Pets of the Week!

Goldie and Sissy are both 3 month old kittens and they join us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

Goldie loves to cuddle and is very playful, while Sissy is more independent and likes to do her own thing! They are both very good around other animals and children.

If you are looking to adopt Sissy, Goldie or any other animals from the Humane Society of the Parkersburg, make sure to visit their website https://www.hsop.org/ and head to the adoption tab to find more information.

