Pet of the Week: Goldie & Sissy from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!

WTAP News @ Noon- Pets of the Week- Sissy & Goldie
By Andrew Noll
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Goldie and Sissy! WTAP’s Pets of the Week!

Goldie and Sissy are both 3 month old kittens and they join us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

Goldie loves to cuddle and is very playful, while Sissy is more independent and likes to do her own thing! They are both very good around other animals and children.

If you are looking to adopt Sissy, Goldie or any other animals from the Humane Society of the Parkersburg, make sure to visit their website https://www.hsop.org/ and head to the adoption tab to find more information.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg City Park Pool
Swimming pool at Parkersburg City Park closed immediately for the rest of the season
The Dils Center in Downtown Parkersburg will be closing and going back on the market
The Dils Center is officially closing and going back on the market
A new pill version of fentanyl was found in Morgantown. Officials say it has not been seen in...
New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert
Parkersburg woman pleads guilty to drug charge
West Virginia native Jessica Lynch reflects on the almost 20 years since her rescue in Iraq.
Former POW Jessica Lynch reflects on almost 20 years since her rescue

Latest News

WTAP News @ Noon - Pets of the Week- Sissy & Goldie
WTAP News @ Noon - Pets of the Week- Sissy & Goldie
Meet Chevy! WTAP's Pet of the Week
Meet WTAP’s Pet of the Week: Chevy
WTAP's Pet of the Week: Salem
WTAP Pet of the Week: Salem from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!
WTAP News @ Noon - WTAP Pet of the Week: Salem
WTAP News @ Noon - WTAP Pet of the Week: Salem