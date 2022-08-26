School spirit marched through the halls of local elementary schools

By Alexa Griffey
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Some elementary schools got a little extra spirit this week as Parkersburg South and Parkersburg High school marched through their halls for spirit tour days.

The marching bands, football teams, cheerleaders, red wings, and southern bells, and twirlers visited local elementary schools to help get the students excited for high school.

Micheal Erb, the Coordinator of Communications for Wood County Schools said these tours can help get students interested in extracurricular activities like band and sports.

Erb also said it’s one way for the older students to be good role models for the younger students.

Yesterday, South visited a number of schools in their area including Mineral Wells, Blennerhasset, Martin, Edison, and Lubek.

Today, PHS visited some including Maddison, Jefferson, Kanawha, Criss, and Emerson.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

