This is Home: Jessica Lynch

Lynch chosen along side another former POW Colonel James Williams.

It’s been almost 20 years since former Prisoner of War Jessica Lynch was rescued by US Special Troops from an Iraqi Hospital and is recorded as the first successful rescue of an American prisoner of war since world war 2.

While Lynch has gotten to be a part of events across the county, she said that the support the local community shows veterans here is one of the best things we’ve got going on in the state of West Virginia.

She’s been awarded the bronze star, purple heart, and P.O.W. Medal.

Since being rescued in 2003, Lynch has attended many events as an honored guest and speaker.

“They asked me if I would love to be on the field and be honored with another former Prisoner of War Colonel James Williams and it was such an honor and we had a blast being down there. It was fun it was enjoyable. They made the experience absolutely amazing.”

Receiving the honor at the White Sox game was not the first sports related event she’s taken part in.

She’s walked the field for the Pittsburgh Steelers and thrown out the first pitch for the Texas Rangers. She’s even judged the Misses America Pageants and even got to attend the golden globes and the glamor awards.

While each event has been amazing, Lynch said her favorite parts are getting to meet other veterans.

“Getting to meet veterans is probably my favorite. Being able to hear their side of their story because sometimes those are the untold stories. Yeah, I think that’s definitely my favorite part about the past 20 years, is just being able to listen to other veterans and be there beside them.”

Lynch said that being a Veteran in West Virginia and the Parkersburg area is like no other.

I think it’s one of the best things that we have going on for us here in the state is that backing of veterans and it being just the supportive community that we are.

Lynch said she still does not like the word “Hero.”

“I look at all veterans as they are heroes but for some reason I don’t view myself like that and I don’t know why and I know there’s plenty of other veterans that kinda view that in the same manner.”

Lynch said that 2003 feels like yesterday and at the same time feels like a lifetime ago.

