2022 Football Frenzy Week 2 Recap

Week Two of Friday Night Football Frenzy is in the books for the Mid-Ohio Valley, as West Virginia teams kicked off their 2022 seasons.

In a re-match of last year’s classic game, the Williamstown Yellowjackets got revenge over Waterford, taking them down 46-22.

Matt Kimes opened his Parkersburg Big Reds coaching career with a 52-0 win over St. Albans.

The Parkersburg South Patriots opened up their season at home, and took down Capital 59-0.

The Warren Warriors had a close game, but lost to the Morgan Raiders 28-24.

The Marietta Tigers fell to West Muskingum 33-2.

The Belpre Golden Eagles dropped another home game 50-0.

Check out the highlights of these games, and many more.

