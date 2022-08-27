2022 Football Frenzy Week 2 Recap
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
Week Two of Friday Night Football Frenzy is in the books for the Mid-Ohio Valley, as West Virginia teams kicked off their 2022 seasons.
In a re-match of last year’s classic game, the Williamstown Yellowjackets got revenge over Waterford, taking them down 46-22.
Matt Kimes opened his Parkersburg Big Reds coaching career with a 52-0 win over St. Albans.
The Parkersburg South Patriots opened up their season at home, and took down Capital 59-0.
The Warren Warriors had a close game, but lost to the Morgan Raiders 28-24.
The Marietta Tigers fell to West Muskingum 33-2.
The Belpre Golden Eagles dropped another home game 50-0.
Check out the highlights of these games, and many more.
