Marietta receives RAISE grant for additional parking

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Marietta and Marietta college received $1 million in funding from the RAISE grant to begin the design and engineering for two parking garages.

One of the garages will be placed on the Marietta college campus and the other will be placed in Downtown Marietta with the connecting street being Butler St.

These are just the beginning steps to the overall project but Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher says he’s excited to bring benefit to the city.

“The one on second street for the city is going to be three stories and it will be municipal parking. Any events we have in Downtown the Marietta parking garage will be used for Downtown events,” Schlicher said.

The city is in hopes that will receive more funding from the $2.25 billion funding from the grant’s overall fund.

Schlicher added that if they do not receive the funding for construction the city has alternate plans on what they will use the space for.

There is no timetable on when the parking garages could start construction.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.