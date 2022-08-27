Organizers prep for the annual Honey Festival

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Honey Festival starts this Saturday and Parkersburg City Park has been buzzing in preparation.

Venders and organizers alike have been setting up their exhibits, tents, and inflatables.

It will be a chance to have fun and, of course, learn more about bees. Expect hives on display and bee-keeping tips.

A variety of vendors are attending - some honey-themed.

Wood County Recreation Director Andy Hartleben spoke on the heart of the event.

“Bees for our ecosystem are super important. They account for a lot with what we eat so, if we don’t have bees, then we don’t have those pollinators,” he said.

There will be activities for kids as well, including inflatables and a mini train.

Festivities will take place at Parkersburg City Park from 10 AM to 5 PM on both Saturday and Sunday.

There is a $5 entry fee.

