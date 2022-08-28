Sumner school holds public forum for public input on the decision of the building’s future

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sumnerites held a public forum to decide what to do with the historical building.

They were given three options demolish the building and create a park on the land, demolish the building and create a smaller building in the footprint of the historical Sumner school or preserve the building.

Sumnerite Kirk Oliver believes that preserving the building would help bring history and diversity to the city of Parkersburg.

Oliver says that the community is the reason the building exists so he wants to get the community’s opinion on what they should do with the building.

“The building has been in decline and deterioration for some time now and it’s in a condition where it can’t be used for any use,” Oliver said.

Decisions will be made on the final outcome of the building, WTAP will keep you updated as those decisions are made.

