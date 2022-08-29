PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

NASA’s Artemis Program brings renewed anticipation for the future of space exploration.

The upcoming Artemis space launch ushers in the first human exploration of the moon in almost fifty years.

Andrew Beck is an assistant professor for geology and planetary sciences at Marietta College and is a team consultant for NASA.

He says an important part of space exploration is the resources astronauts collect.

He calls it the first step in exploring other corners of outer space, and brings hope for future generations of space explorers.

”In broader society, a lot of the people viewing this, maybe some of the kids will be the first astronauts on Mars. So i think that this will hopefully usher in some excitement of people wanting to go into those sorts of fields and those sorts of fun things in their careers.”

The college’s planetarium and physics laboratory technician... Frani Bolden said that this fall the planetarium will have a new show called “forward to the moon.”

This show will be discussing and highlighting the Artemis Program.

