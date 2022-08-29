“Basically without bees what can we do?” Bearsville Bees speaks about the importance of bees

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County was buzzing this weekend in anticipation of the annual honey festival returning to town.

Many vendors came to the event to sell their locally produced honey but also to give knowledge on bees and their impact.

One specific company, Bearsville Bees, that is produced here in Parkersburg says they prioritize raising awareness for a species on the brink of extinction.

“This is probably one of the greatest events that we have that we can do the awareness aspect. Go out in your front yard. Do you see a lot of bees or bees on flowers? So the bees seem to be declining and we hear that a lot from people asking why are they declining. Well a lot of that reason is because we have perfectly manicured front yards with not a flower in it. This is the perfect event for the awareness of how important honeybees are,” said Bob Spencer, co-owner of Bearsville Bees.

Spencer hopes that with the awareness and knowledge that is spread at events like these they can see the trend of possible extinction be reversed.

“We have a lot of people coming of course to buy honey being the honey festival but then we are getting a lot of questions from people about their interest in bees,” Spencer said.

