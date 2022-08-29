“Basically without bees what can we do?” Bearsville Bees speaks about the importance of bees

Honey festival 2022
Honey festival 2022(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County was buzzing this weekend in anticipation of the annual honey festival returning to town.

Many vendors came to the event to sell their locally produced honey but also to give knowledge on bees and their impact.

One specific company, Bearsville Bees, that is produced here in Parkersburg says they prioritize raising awareness for a species on the brink of extinction.

“This is probably one of the greatest events that we have that we can do the awareness aspect. Go out in your front yard. Do you see a lot of bees or bees on flowers? So the bees seem to be declining and we hear that a lot from people asking why are they declining. Well a lot of that reason is because we have perfectly manicured front yards with not a flower in it. This is the perfect event for the awareness of how important honeybees are,” said Bob Spencer, co-owner of Bearsville Bees.

Spencer hopes that with the awareness and knowledge that is spread at events like these they can see the trend of possible extinction be reversed.

“We have a lot of people coming of course to buy honey being the honey festival but then we are getting a lot of questions from people about their interest in bees,” Spencer said.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg man charged with wanton endangerment
Parkersburg man accused of pointing a gun at a woman near the mall
police lights
One person has died in homemade bomb explosion
Parkersburg City Park Pool
Swimming pool at Parkersburg City Park closed immediately for the rest of the season
The Dils Center in Downtown Parkersburg will be closing and going back on the market
The Dils Center is officially closing and going back on the market
Sumner school
Sumner school holds public forum for public input on the decision of the building’s future

Latest News

Parkersburg high school football team lends a helping hand
Parkersburg football team lends a helping hand to the community after big win
Sumner school
Sumner school holds public forum for public input on the decision of the building’s future
The city of Marietta and Marietta college received $1 million in funding from the RAISE grant...
Marietta receives RAISE grant for additional parking
Reed Byers, a local featured in the art exhibit, hopes his story helps others.
“Trust in the goodness of people.” Art exhibit highlights local stories of recovery from addiction.