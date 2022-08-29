County Commission: 8/29/2022. Sheriff Rick Woodyard requests six new vehicles

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sheriff Rick Woodyard stood in front of county commission today to request an emergency request for the purchase of six new department vehicles.

This comes after his March request was accepted and the dealership changed the timeline of the cars that the department planned to receive.

This new request was for six vehicles that the sheriff’s office say is important to their everyday jobs.

Several vehicles that if we purchase cars we can rotate out. At the end of the day we’ll have about 12 cars that we can put in the auction. We’ll rotate some of the cars that guys are currently driving with new ones, the old ones will go to the pool,” Sheriff Rick Woodyard said.

The request was approved and the department plans to have the new cars by the beginning of September.

