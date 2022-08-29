Gray TVs WYMT to air flood benefit concert

WYMT Appalachia Rises
WYMT Appalachia Rises(WYMT)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People in the Mid-Ohio Valley will get a chance to join in and help with the flood recovery in Kentucky while enjoying some country music.

WTAP’s sister station WYMT in Hazard, Kentucky is airing a 3-hour benefit concert to raise money for recovery efforts following the devastating and deadly flooding in the state.

The concert called “Come Hell or High Water” starts at 7 and runs until 10 Monday evening.

The name of the benefit comes from a popular 80′s country song in that area that was written by one of the hosts of the concert.

There will be performances by T. Graham Brown, Halfway to Hazard, Taylor Austin Dye, and Tyler Booth as well as taped performances by Lee Greenwood, Tracy Lawrence, and others.

Wynonna Judd, Lorrie Morgan, and others will also make appearances.

WYMT will be streaming the special event on its website and Facebook page.

WYMT Flood Relief Page

You can make a donation during the event by calling the number that will be on the screen or by going the WYMT.COM.

WYMT Facebook Page

