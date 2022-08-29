More kids are swallowing lithium batteries, study says

The batteries are known as button batteries, and they can be found in numerous household...
The batteries are known as button batteries, and they can be found in numerous household objects, including handheld games and calculators.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of children going to the emergency room for eating small lithium batteries is on the rise.

The batteries are known as button batteries, and they can be found in numerous household objects, including handheld games and calculators.

According to a study published in the Pediatrics journal, these poisonings have doubled from 2010 to 2019, compared to the decade before.

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia said button batteries can cause chemical reactions that may burn the esophagus or, in some cases, lead to death.

Parents are advised to avoid changing batteries in front of young children and to throw out dead batteries immediately.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg man charged with wanton endangerment
Parkersburg man accused of pointing a gun at a woman near the mall
police lights
One person has died in homemade bomb explosion
Parkersburg City Park Pool
Swimming pool at Parkersburg City Park closed immediately for the rest of the season
The Dils Center in Downtown Parkersburg will be closing and going back on the market
The Dils Center is officially closing and going back on the market
Sumner school
Sumner school holds public forum for public input on the decision of the building’s future

Latest News

NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B hours before liftoff Monday in Cape Canaveral,...
Engine problem leads NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket
Air France planes are parked on the tarmac at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, in Roissy, near...
2 Air France pilots suspended after fighting in cockpit
Police in Texas are searching for suspects after two youths were killed and a toddler was...
Drive-by shooting at Texas home kills 5-year-old child, teen
Russia and Ukraine have traded claims of strikes at or near the Zaporizhzhia power plant in...
UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant amid safety fears