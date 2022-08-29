North Bend State Park accepts applications for controlled deer hunt

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Applications are being accepted for controlled deer hunts at four state parks in West Virginia.

The four state parks accepting applications will be Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twins falls resort.

Hunters have until Wednesday to submit all applications. The drawing will be held on Thursday and hunters will be notified in the range of Sept. 6 to Sept 16.

Sergeant Danny Dolin says the controlled hunts are used to control the population and disease spread throughout the state park.

“Some of the state parks throughout West Virginia over the years get overly populated with deer herds and we might have to hold some controlled hunts to keep the populations at a healthy level,” said Sergeant Danny Dolin

Applications for the hunts must be submitted online at wvhunt.com. A DNR identification is required to enter the lottery

