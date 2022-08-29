Obituary: Anderson, Wanda L.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wanda L. Anderson 67, of Parkersburg, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center.

She was born July 26, 1955, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Jodie E. and Gracie Airson Brown.

Wanda was a 1974 graduate of Parkersburg High School and Mountain State College. She was a teacher’s aide with Wood Co. for over 31 years, most recently serving Vienna Pre-Schools. Wanda enjoyed crocheting and shopping, and she attended the H.O.W. Church.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald C. Anderson of 27 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Annabelle Anderson.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, South Parkersburg with Pastor Tim Henson officiating. Visitations will be 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 on Tuesday, August 30th, 2022.

Lambert-Tatman is honored to serve the Anderson family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg man charged with wanton endangerment
Parkersburg man accused of pointing a gun at a woman near the mall
police lights
One person has died in homemade bomb explosion
Parkersburg City Park Pool
Swimming pool at Parkersburg City Park closed immediately for the rest of the season
The Dils Center in Downtown Parkersburg will be closing and going back on the market
The Dils Center is officially closing and going back on the market
Sumner school
Sumner school holds public forum for public input on the decision of the building’s future

Latest News

Anna Mae Johnson Obit
Obituary: Johnson, Anna Mae
Northa Louise Watson Obit
Obituary: Watson, Northa Louise
James L. Wilson Obit
Obituary: Wilson, James L.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Schauwecker, Barbara Ann
Edward "Don" Cottrill Obit
Obituary: Cottrill, Edward “Don”