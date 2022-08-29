Obituary: Anderson, Wanda L.

Wanda L. Anderson 67, of Parkersburg, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center.

She was born July 26, 1955, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Jodie E. and Gracie Airson Brown.

Wanda was a 1974 graduate of Parkersburg High School and Mountain State College. She was a teacher’s aide with Wood Co. for over 31 years, most recently serving Vienna Pre-Schools. Wanda enjoyed crocheting and shopping, and she attended the H.O.W. Church.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald C. Anderson of 27 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Annabelle Anderson.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, South Parkersburg with Pastor Tim Henson officiating. Visitations will be 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 on Tuesday, August 30th, 2022.

Lambert-Tatman is honored to serve the Anderson family.

