Obituary: Baker, Jr., Robert E.

Robert E. Baker, Jr. Obit
Robert E. Baker, Jr. Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Robert E. Baker, Jr., 74, of Belpre, passed away on August 23, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born September 16, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late Robert Edward and Goldie Marie Lee Baker. He served in the US Marine Corp. Robert worked as a supervisor at O’Ames #2, at E.I. Dupont in security, and at Walmart as a stocker. He was a member of the Lubeck Church of Christ.

Robert is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Baldwin Baker; two daughters, Joyce Ann Ball (Timothy) and Kathy Jo Wolfe; brothers-in-law, Lewis L. Baldwin, Jr. (Pamela) and William E. Baldwin (Phyllis); seven grandchildren, Jennifer A. Kirk (Ryan), Ashley N. Schuler, Tyler A. Ball, Jonathan M. Watson, Tayla R. Watson, Miranda M. Watson, and Austin B. Watson; nine great-grandchildren, Caitlyn M. Headlee, Chloe A. Kirk, Carter S. Kirk, Connor B. Diaz, Avah N. Diaz, Leighya P. Sims, Paige B. Clegg, Colter W. Clegg, Ellie E. Jennings; one niece and four nephews, Christopher Baker, Matthew Baldwin, Joshua Baldwin, Michael Baldwin, and Sheryl Fulmer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Yocum and Donna Baker; and one brother, John Baker.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, August 29, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St. Parkersburg. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery in Belleville with military rites by American Legion Post #15. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Baker family.

