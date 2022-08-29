Obituary: Barker, Sharon Kay Bibb

Sharon Kay Bibb Barker, 68, of Davisville WV, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, in Davisville, WV. Co-founder of Hope Freewill Baptist Church, Parkersburg, WV.

Sharon is survived by three sons; Sean Morton of Cincinnati, OH, Bret Morton (Dena) of Marietta, OH, Chris Morton (Carla) of Parkersburg, WV, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several brothers and sisters.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ralph Barker, her parents; Jesse and Madeline Bibb, two sisters, and one brother.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Pastor Bud Corbin officiating. Entombment will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery, Parkersburg, WV. Visitation will be from 5 PM- 8 PM Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the funeral home.

