Obituary: Bell, Randy Lee

Randy Lee Bell, 60, of Nelsonville, Ohio passed away on August 26, 2022.

He was born on December 11, 1961, in Nelsonville, Ohio where he resided for the majority of his life. An avid fisher, Randy enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren fishing, as well as, playing poker with many childhood friends.

Randy was survived by daughters, Renee (Adam) Wilson of Clovis, NM, Debra Bell of Portsmouth, OH, and Kimberly (Alan) Lanning of Glouster, OH, as well as his grandchildren, Aaron and Emily Wilson, Josiah, Gaige, and Lily Ransom, Mason, Kayden, Corbin, and Karly Lanning. He is also survived by his sister, Kathy Bell (who cared for him deeply in his final days), and nieces and nephew.

He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Donna, and step-father, Leslie Bruce; as well as brother, Joseph.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.” Richard Puz

You will be greatly missed dad but will remain in our hearts and memories forever.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bell family.

