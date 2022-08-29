Obituary: Cottrill, Edward “Don”

Edward “Don” Cottrill, 97, of Rosedale, WV, was called Home by Almighty God on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Don was born on January 10, 1925, the son of the late General George Cottrill and Freda Dillon Cottrill Spurling. In 1949, Don married the love of his life, Lenora Goodrich Cottrill. They celebrated 55 years of marriage before her death in 2005.

Don is survived by their five children: Janice “Susie” Brannon of Arnoldsburg, WV; Sharon Boggs (John) of Perkins, WV; Dennis Cottrill (Shelly) of Gassaway, WV; Connie Smith (Gary) of Grantsville, WV; and Stanley Cottrill (Tresha) of Rosedale, WV. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and two siblings: Ruth Kirk and Gene Cottrill, both of Ohio. Don was known for having a strong work ethic. From a very young age, until he was no longer able, Don was always hard at work. Don was a timber man most of his life. He enjoyed the outdoors, working the family farm, and raising his own food. He was also a family man. He loved his wife and children greatly and the 32 babies (grandchildren) who visited his house often. He loved teasing them and telling them tall tales. In his eyes, family always came first.

Don accepted the Lord Jesus as his Savior and was baptized in 2014. Praise the Lord!

In addition to his wife and parents, Don was preceded in death by siblings: Vena Putnam, Merle Jarvis, Glen Cottrill, Dove Cottrill, and Dale Cottrill. Also preceding him in death: a son-in-law, Vere Brannon; a grandson, Denny Cottrill; and a great-grandson, Chris Mace.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. with the Reverend Shelly Mace officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The interment will be at Mill Fork Cemetery in Rosedale.

