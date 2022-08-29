Obituary: Gifford, Sally Rose

Sally Rose Gifford Obit
Sally Rose Gifford Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sally Rose Gifford, 92, of Springfield Ohio, passed away on August 22, 2022. She was born September 3, 1929, in Marietta, OH to Frank O. Smith and Marcia Rae (Ward) Smith.

She graduated from Marietta High school in 1947 and received a BS in Education at Ohio University in 1950. She married Earl C. Gifford on July 29, 1950, and they were married 54 and ½ years before his death in March of 2005. Sally was a member of First Baptist Church in Marietta for many years where she sang in the choir, taught children’s Sunday School and VBS, served as Deaconess, and was on various committees. She was a teacher’s aide and then a 6th-grade teacher at Washington School. Being a member of the Marietta Chapter of Eastern Star for just over 70 years, she served in various offices including Worthy Matron and later as Deputy Grand Matron for District 25 of Ohio. She was Guardian of Bethel #40 Job’s Daughters for 2 years. Sally traveled the state and hosted many women’s events while Earl advanced to Grand High Priest of the Grand Chapter of Ohio. She then was his secretary as he was Grand Secretary for several years. They moved to Springfield OH in 2004 into an apartment at the Ohio Masonic Community. She became very active serving as a volunteer in the gift shop, a tour guide of the facility, and on the board of her apartment building. As a member of DAR, she was a docent at the Pennsylvania House in Springfield for a short time.

Sally is survived by 3 children: David Earl Gifford (Lisa Guida) of New York City, Rosalie Rae Eaton of Winston-Salem, NC, and Becky Jo Miller (Drew) of The Woodlands, TX. She has 7 grandchildren: Rebecca Rose Atchison (Jarrod), Jonathan Earl Eaton, Jared Paul Eaton (Jordy Lievers-Eaton), Michael Drew Miller, Hannah Jo Miller, Benjamin David Miller (Jennifer), and Josiah Paul Miller (Abbie). Her 4 great-granddaughters are Piper Rose Atchison, Riley Carter Atchison, Evelyn Sage Miller, and Elouise Rose Miller.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike Street, Marietta, OH beginning with an Eastern Star Service. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg man charged with wanton endangerment
Parkersburg man accused of pointing a gun at a woman near the mall
police lights
One person has died in homemade bomb explosion
Parkersburg City Park Pool
Swimming pool at Parkersburg City Park closed immediately for the rest of the season
The Dils Center in Downtown Parkersburg will be closing and going back on the market
The Dils Center is officially closing and going back on the market
Sumner school
Sumner school holds public forum for public input on the decision of the building’s future

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Marvin, Tara L. (Cline)
Anna Mae Johnson Obit
Obituary: Johnson, Anna Mae
Northa Louise Watson Obit
Obituary: Watson, Northa Louise
James L. Wilson Obit
Obituary: Wilson, James L.