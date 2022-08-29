Obituary: Jackson, Michael A.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 29, 2022
Michael A. Jackson, 48 of Belpre passed away on August 28, 2022.

He was born June 24, 1974, in West Branch, MI, a son of Henry E. Jackson (Teresa) of Vienna, WV, and Jerie A. Hude (Bob) of West Branch, MI.

Mike was a carpenter/handyman. He enjoyed nature, fishing, and camping.

He is survived by one son, Travis Jackson of New Matamoris and one daughter, Brooke Scott (Patrick) of Woodsfield; one brother, Sean Jackson (Chrissy) of Parkersburg; one daughter-in-law, Kristen Runion of Marietta; five grandchildren, Percy, Hazel, Zoe, Noah, and Olivia; one nephew, Torin and one niece Maya.

Mike is preceded in death by his sister, Christine Jackson, and a son, Christian Runion.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 1:00.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre is honored to serve the Jackson family.

