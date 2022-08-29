Obituary: Johnson, Anna Mae

Anna Mae Johnson, 95, of Vienna died August 27, 2022, at CCMC Memorial Campus.  She was born in Vinton, OH a daughter of the late Orie E. and Hazel M. (Kent) Painter.

She worked for the Internal Revenue Service and was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church for over sixty years where she was a member of Seekers Sunday School Class, the finance committee, and the leadership council.  She was past president and life member of Camden Clark Auxiliary and had also volunteered for over twenty years.  She enjoyed flower gardening and birds.

She is survived by her son Larry G. Johnson (Rachel) of Vienna; daughter Cherie A. Johnson of Thomasville, NC; five grandchildren Benjamin C. Johnson, Jennifer N. Kinosh, Phillip A. George, Amy M. Garland, and Ann C. Lineberry; and nine great-grandchildren Iian, Elijah, Jasmine, Brandon, Chase, Jewel, Delilah, Elizabeth, and Ashton.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Luman Johnson; infant grandson Stephen George; and two sisters Lena Graham and Minnie M. Corey.

Services will be Wednesday at 10:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Shauna Hyde officiating.

Graveside services will follow at 1:00 PM at Sunset Memory Gardens.  Visitation will be Tuesday 6-8 PM and Wednesday one hour prior to the service.

Memorial donations may be made to Christ United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 715 16th Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

