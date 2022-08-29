Obituary: LeGrand, Ruth Ann

Ruth Ann LeGrand, 74, of Vienna, WV, passed away on August 23, 2022.

She was born April 12, 1948, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Marvin and Arleen McClain. She graduated from Southeast Missouri State University as a Registered Nurse. She was preceded in death by her husband, First Lieutenant Michael Vincent LeGrand of the United States Marine Corps, an F4 Phantom pilot; her daughter, Christy Deevers of Jonesboro, AR and her brother, Karl McClain of Parkersburg, WV.

She is survived by daughters, Tracy LeGrand of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Tierney Doreen McClain-Kuenzler of Hilton Head, South Carolina; grandsons, Cole Deevers and Cian Deevers both of Jonesboro, AR; siblings, Bill McClain of Vienna, WV, Ralph McClain of Boston, MA and Mary Balog of Vienna, WV; and more than four dozen nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews, including Heather Aldridge and Lindsey Hull both of Vienna, WV, Brent Balog of Portland, OR, Kimberly Dain of Austin, TX, Ryan LeGrand and Joshua LeGrand both of Cape Girardeau, MO.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory Services of Vienna is honored to serve the LeGrand family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.