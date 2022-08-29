Obituary: Marvin, Tara L. (Cline)

Tara L. (Cline) Marvin, age 62 from Devola, OH, passed away on August 27, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Tara was born on February 7, 1960, in Marietta, OH. She was a 1977 graduate of Warren High School and continued her education at the Washington County Career Center and Ohio University.

She was married to the love of her life, Thomas K. Marvin, for more than 29 years. She worked for Selby General Hospital (now Memorial Health Systems) for almost her entire career. She enjoyed the camaraderie and friendships that she made along the way. She loved vacationing at the beach, cooking for her family, and her grandchildren, and especially spoiling her pets.

Tara Marvin is survived by her husband, Thomas K. Marvin, of Devola, OH. Her three children, Seleen (Faxson) Cockrell of Denver, CO, Lindsey Marvin (Jarrod Schultheisz) of Marietta, OH, and Melissa (Todd) Cherry of Hoschton, GA, and those that were lucky enough to call her “Nanny”, grandchildren Arianna & Lainya Pottmeyer and Tyson & Tanner Cherry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd W. Cline and Opal M. (Lott) Cline, and her son, USMC Sgt. Michael Thomas Marvin, her brother, Gary, and sister, Shirley.

Tara was an organ donor and chose to give the gift of life to others. Cremation will be observed with no services at this time. Thank you to Hadley Funeral Home for supporting the family.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Tara’s name to either the Ohio Heart Association or the Humane Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.